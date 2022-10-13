Jump to content

Man was shot dead by police after less-lethal methods failed, says watchdog

Romanian national Marius Ciolac died from a single gunshot wound in Derby.

Richard Vernalls
Thursday 13 October 2022 16:50
The scene outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby, on October 7. (Simon Marper/PA)
The scene outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby, on October 7. (Simon Marper/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man who was fatally shot by armed officers in a police station car park had earlier been tackled with a stun grenade, baton round and Taser but to no effect, the police watchdog has said.

Romanian national Marius Ciolac, 35, died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), citing provisional post-mortem findings.

Giving an update on its investigation, the IOPC said armed officers from Derbyshire Police were called by colleagues to Ascot Drive police station in Derby at 9.55am on Friday.

Three knives of various sizes were recovered from the scene

IOPC

Officers at the station reported a man with a knife in the car park, who was smashing glass in the entrance door and nearby windows.

The IOPC said “attempts were made to stop him, including use of a multi-bang stun grenade, discharge of a baton round and a Taser, before a police firearm was discharged at about 10.03am”.

Mr Ciolac was given first aid by officers and paramedics at the scene, and taken to hospital in Nottingham, but died later that morning.

The IOPC said: “Three knives of various sizes were recovered from the scene.”

