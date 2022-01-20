Man arrested after woman killed and husband left critical in attack at home

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.

Freda Walker was pronounced dead at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire on Saturday, while 88-year-old town councillor Kenneth Walker was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Addressing a press conference at the scene on Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said a 33-year-old man from Warsop, Nottinghamshire had been detained in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Flowers laid outside the couple’s house on Station Road, Langwith Junction. (Josh Payne/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Kirby has previously described the suspected burglary at the couple’s home in Station Road as a “horrific” crime.