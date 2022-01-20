Man arrested after woman killed and husband left critical in attack at home
Derbyshire Constabulary said a 33-year-old male had been detained on suspicion of murdering 86-year-old Freda Walker.
A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.
Freda Walker was pronounced dead at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire on Saturday, while 88-year-old town councillor Kenneth Walker was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Addressing a press conference at the scene on Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said a 33-year-old man from Warsop, Nottinghamshire had been detained in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Mr Kirby has previously described the suspected burglary at the couple’s home in Station Road as a “horrific” crime.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.