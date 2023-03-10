Drivers stranded for hours as snow blocks roads

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Heavy snow is causing chaos on roads in parts of northern England and Wales with many routes blocked.

Some vehicles heading east across the Pennines from Greater Manchester on the M62 overnight were stranded for several hours due to the severe conditions.

Derbyshire Constabulary urged drivers not to travel in the Peak District on Friday morning “unless absolutely necessary” as most roads in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales areas were “impassable”.

The force said it is working with mountain rescue teams to respond to reports of stranded vehicles.

Parts of the A66 in Durham and the A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire were closed overnight due to heavy snow.

The A616 was also shut between the Woodhead Pass and the A6102 (Stocksbridge) after a tree fell into the road.

Several major roads in north and mid Wales were closed due to snow.

They include:– The A55 westbound between Broughton and Dobshill;– The A458 between Buttington and Middletown;– The A470 between Llanidloes and Llangurig;– The A44 between Llandegley and New Radnor.

North Wales Police said “driving conditions remain poor” across its area due to “significant snowfall overnight”.

It added: “We are advising motorists to only travel if necessary.”

National Highways, the Government-owned organisation responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads, told motorists: “We are currently experiencing very high call volumes to our call centre, so you may encounter a delay if trying to get through to us.”

The organisation’s executive director of operations, Duncan Smith, said: “We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday March 3 and will continue to treat the roads.

“We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”

Salt spread by gritters does not stop snow from settling on road surfaces, but it does make it easier to remove with snowploughs.