Man charged with murder of 11-year-old boy
The youngster was found injured after ambulance crews were called to a park in Heanor on June 18 and died later that day, police said.
A man has been charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy who was found injured in a park.
Ambulance crews were called to Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on the afternoon of Saturday June 18.
The youngster was found with injuries and died later that day, police said.
Detectives said investigations led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man last week, and they have now charged Michael Harrison with murder.
He has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit are set to remain in the area over the next few days as they continue their inquiries.
Police have urged anyone with information to speak to them, and have also asked for information about the whereabouts of a Vauxhall Combo van displaying one of the following licence plates: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.
Harrison, of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.