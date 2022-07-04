Man charged with murder of 11-year-old boy

The youngster was found injured after ambulance crews were called to a park in Heanor on June 18 and died later that day, police said.

Josh Payne
Monday 04 July 2022 08:38
An 11-year-old boy died following an incident in a park in Heanor (Yui Mok/PA)
An 11-year-old boy died following an incident in a park in Heanor (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy who was found injured in a park.

Ambulance crews were called to Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on the afternoon of Saturday June 18.

The youngster was found with injuries and died later that day, police said.

Detectives said investigations led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man last week, and they have now charged Michael Harrison with murder.

Recommended

He has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit are set to remain in the area over the next few days as they continue their inquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information to speak to them, and have also asked for information about the whereabouts of a Vauxhall Combo van displaying one of the following licence plates: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.

Harrison, of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in