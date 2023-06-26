Man arrested in murder probe after woman goes missing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested and a murder investigation launched after a woman went missing almost a week ago.

Sarah Henshaw was last seen at her home address in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at around 9pm on Tuesday, police said on Sunday.

Offices are yet to determine her whereabouts and the arrested man remains in custody.

Ms Henshaw is described as white and of medium build with long, straight, dark hair which she wears in a bun.

The 31-year-old is thought to be wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps, and also has a tattoo on her right foot.

Detective Inspector Maria Pleace, of Derbyshire Police, said: “We have information in relation to Sarah’s disappearance that has led us to believe that she may be seriously hurt or deceased.

“Sarah’s disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time.

“I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dashcam footage … or any other information that may be of use to our investigation.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have footage of a blue Ford Transit van around the area of junction 29 of the M1 and the A617 in Chesterfield in the early hours of Wednesday June 21.

Anyone with information that may help police is urged to get in touch online, quoting incident number 444 of June 23, or by using the public portal which has been set up.