Derbyshire man charged with firearm offences by counter terrorism police
Junaid Yunus was arrested on June 19 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the force said in a statement.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with firearms offence in Derbyshire following a counter terrorism police investigation.
Police added that properties were searched throughout the week as part of the arrest.
Yunus has been charged with two firearm offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate.
He has also been charged with six counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order, and one count of driving while disqualified.
The 30-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.
He has been remanded into custody, and will attend Derby Crown Court on July 22 of this year.
