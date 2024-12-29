Murder probe launched after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Derbyshire
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Ilkeston on Saturday evening.
A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to Heanor Road in Ilkeston at 8.20pm on Saturday to reports a man had been stabbed, Derbyshire Police said.
Arriving at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man on the road with a stab wound.
Emergency services tended to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been made aware and they are being assisted by specially-trained officers.
The murder probe is being led by the East Midlands special operations unit.
Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is very much in its early stages and we are urging anyone with information that may assist with our inquiries to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident number 940 of December 28.