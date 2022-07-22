Police officer accused of attempted rape and false imprisonment
Pc Matthew Tregale, 33, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to answer eight charges.
A police officer has been summoned to court to face a string of sexual offences.
Pc Matthew Tregale, 33, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 26 to answer eight charges.
They are attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Pc Tregale has been suspended from duty.
“The charges relate to incidents which occurred whilst the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021,” the force said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.