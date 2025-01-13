Girl, 8, airlifted to hospital and horse put down after van hit-and-run
A 12-year-old who was leading the horse was uninjured.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
An eight-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital, and the horse she was riding had to be put down, after a hit-and-run incident on Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a horse at Higher Treween, Altarnun, near Launceston, at about 2.20pm.
The girl was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital. A 12-year-old who was leading the horse was uninjured.
Police said the horse had to be put down by vets at the scene.
A 61-year-old man from Launceston has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic collision, failing to report a road traffic collision, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
He remains in police custody.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident has been asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 410 of 12/1/2025.