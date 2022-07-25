Jump to content
Police investigate Tinder photograph which appears to show half-naked officer

Devon and Cornwall Police said they have launched an investigation.

Laura Parnaby
Monday 25 July 2022 20:15
Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating the photograph to establish whether it shows one of their officers (PA)
(PA Archive)

Police are investigating a dating app image which appears to show a half-naked officer.

In a screenshot of a Tinder profile shared on Twitter, the man is wearing only a stab-proof vest, while using a Devon and Cornwall Police hat to cover his genitals.

He is white with a shaved head, gives his name as Liam and his age as 34.

The person who shared it, Dr Rebecca Tidy, has obscured his face with an apple emoji.

We are working with the Force Professional Standards Department and inquiries continue to establish if this individual is a serving police officer

Devon and Cornwall Police

She brought the image to the attention of the force with the caption: “Hey @DC_Police.

One of your lot?

“I decided against swiping right.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating the photograph to establish whether it shows one of their officers.

The force said in a statement: “We are aware of an image currently circulating on social media that appears to show a partially clothed male in police equipment that is being used as a profile on a dating app.

“We are working with the Force Professional Standards Department and inquiries continue to establish if this individual is a serving police officer.”

