Police investigate Tinder photograph which appears to show half-naked officer
Devon and Cornwall Police said they have launched an investigation.
Police are investigating a dating app image which appears to show a half-naked officer.
In a screenshot of a Tinder profile shared on Twitter, the man is wearing only a stab-proof vest, while using a Devon and Cornwall Police hat to cover his genitals.
He is white with a shaved head, gives his name as Liam and his age as 34.
The person who shared it, Dr Rebecca Tidy, has obscured his face with an apple emoji.
She brought the image to the attention of the force with the caption: “Hey @DC_Police.
“One of your lot?
“I decided against swiping right.”
Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating the photograph to establish whether it shows one of their officers.
The force said in a statement: “We are aware of an image currently circulating on social media that appears to show a partially clothed male in police equipment that is being used as a profile on a dating app.
“We are working with the Force Professional Standards Department and inquiries continue to establish if this individual is a serving police officer.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.