Man charged with murder after man dies at property in Cornwall
Officers were called to reports of a man seriously injured at a property in Bosmeor Park, Illogan, at around 4.20am on Tuesday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man has been charged with murder after a man known to him died at a house in Cornwall.
Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of a man seriously injured at the property in Bosmeor Park, Illogan, at around 4.20am on Tuesday, Devon & Cornwall Police said.
Shane Lynch, 39, who was local to the area, died at the scene.
Daniel Lynch, 38, of Bosmeor Park, Illogan, has been charged with murder, the force said.
A 22-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman both arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
A 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
Daniel Lynch has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.