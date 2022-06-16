Inquest opened for two care home residents who died in boating accident

The inquests of Alex Wood and Alison Tilsley were adjourned pending police and maritime investigations.

Bronwen Weatherby
Thursday 16 June 2022 10:44
Roadford Lake in Okehampton, Devon, where two care home residents drowned when the boat they were travelling in capsized (PA)
(PA Wire)

The inquests into the deaths of two care home residents involved in a boating accident have been opened.

Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, died on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon, last Wednesday (June 8).

They were among six people thrown into the water when a motorboat capsized just before 6pm.

Both were found the following day and pronounced dead at the scene, Exeter Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday.

Mr Wood, who was married and from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Ms Tilsley, who was known as Ali, were residents at the Burdon Grange care home in nearby Beaworthy.

Alison Tilsley, 63 (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Senior coroner Philip Spinney said post-mortem examinations will not be carried out to find out medical causes of death.

He adjourned the inquests until after the enquiries of Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been completed.

In a tribute, Ms Tilsley’s family said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of our beautiful Ali.

“She was the most kind, caring and loving daughter, sister and auntie. She was loved by everyone who ever met her.

“Her sunny nature, positivity, fantastic sense of humour and skill with words will be greatly missed.

Alex Wood, 43 (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
(PA Media)

“Our hearts are broken forever but the messages of love and support we have received are of great comfort.”

The four others on the boat were rescued from the water.

A woman in her 50s continues to receive treatment at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, while another was discharged.

Two were checked over by paramedics at the lake.

The owners of the care home, Stuart and Stephanie Kempton, spoke of their shock and said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two much-loved members of our community.

“Our thoughts are with the families, relatives and friends of the people who lost their lives, and with our residents and staff at our care home.”

