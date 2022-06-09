Two people still missing after Devon boating accident
The vessel capsized on Radford Lake in Lewdown, Okehampton, at 1.30pm on Wednesday.
Two people are still missing after a boat capsized on a lake in Devon.
Two people were taken to hospital following the incident at Roadford Lake in Lewdown, Okehampton, at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
One has since been discharged while one remains in Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, in a critical condition, the force said.
A further two were pulled from the water and checked by paramedics before being discharged at the scene.
All of those in the boat are believed to be local to Devon, investigators say, and the next-of-kin of the missing people have been informed.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the lake would remain closed while searches for the two missing people continue and there are local road closures to allow access for emergency services.
The force said the boat has been secured.
