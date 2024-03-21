Rise in unauthorised pupil absences in schools in England – figures

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of unauthorised pupil absences from schools in England increased during the last academic year, Government figures suggest.

Data from the Department for Education (DfE) indicates that the unauthorised absence rate rose from 2.1% in 2021/22 to 2.4% in 2022/23.

This is nearly double the rate (1.4%) during 2018/19, which was the last school year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures come after a school leaders’ union chief warned this month that the social contract between families and schools had been “fracturing”.

Last month, the DfE announced a series of measures as part of its drive to boost attendance after the pandemic – including increasing fines for parents taking children out of school without permission.

The latest data from the DfE, published on Thursday, suggests that more than 150,000 pupils in England were “severely absent” during the 2022/23 year, which means they missed more than 50% of possible school sessions.

Overall, 2% of pupils were severely absent in 2022/23, an increase on 1.7% in 2022/22. This is more than double (0.8%) the number in 2018/19.

Absence rates are still significantly higher than before Covid and much more needs to be done to bring them down Paul Whiteman, NAHT

The data also suggests that more than a fifth (21.2%) of pupils in England – around 1.57 million young people – were “persistently absent” during the 2022/23 school year, which means they missed 10% or more school sessions.

This is down slightly on 2021/22 when 22.5% of pupils were persistently absent – but it is still nearly double the rate in 2018/19 (10.9%).

Overall, the national absence rate has decreased from 7.6% in 2021/22 to 7.4% in 2022/23, but it remains above the pre-pandemic rate of 4.7%.

The DfE said the illness absence rate – which is the top reason for missing school – decreased from 4.4% in 2021/22 to 3.7% in 2022/23.

If the Government is serious about getting more pupils back into the classroom, there must be a significant bolstering of funding for the services that support schools including children’s social care, and mental health Paul Whiteman, NAHT

Unauthorised “other reasons” were 1.7% in 2022/23, an increase from 1.4%, and the unauthorised holiday rate also rose from 0.4% to 0.5% in 2022/23.

School absence fines for unauthorised absences currently start at £60, rising to £120 if they are not paid within 21 days.

But the DfE has said fines will start at £80, rising to £160, from this autumn as part of a drive to return attendance to pre-pandemic levels.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “School leaders and teachers are doing all they can to reverse the increase in pupils who are persistently absent post-pandemic, and we are pleased to see the number of children coming back into school is moving in the right direction.

Ministers need to get a much more urgent grip of this unfolding crisis, including the urgent rollout of 2,000 attendance mentors and a National Parental Participation Strategy Beth Prescott, Centre for Social Justice

“However, absence rates are still significantly higher than before Covid and much more needs to be done to bring them down.

“The causes can span everything from illness including mental health issues, to poverty and other challenges at home, and schools alone cannot bear the burden of solving these deep-rooted challenges.

“If the Government is serious about getting more pupils back into the classroom, there must be a significant bolstering of funding for the services that support schools including children’s social care, and mental health.”

Beth Prescott, education lead at the Centre for Social Justice think tank, said: “Ministers need to get a much more urgent grip of this unfolding crisis, including the urgent rollout of 2,000 attendance mentors and a National Parental Participation Strategy.

“Failure to get these children back to school will have enduring consequences for them, for wider society and for the economy.”