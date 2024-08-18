Government calls for zombie knives and machetes to be handed in to police

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Those in possession of zombie-style knives and machetes are being urged to hand them in to police stations safely, ahead of a ban on the dangerous weapons.

The Government said there will not be any repercussions for those surrendering the potentially dangerous knives safely, while policing minister Dame Diana Johnson urged the public to “do the right thing”.

From September 24, zombie-style knives and machetes will be added to a prohibited list of dangerous items – which also includes butterfly knives, samurai swords and push daggers.

Idris Elba and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting families of knife crime victims during the General Election (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Government stopped short of announcing a ban on ninja swords in the King’s speech, but Dame Diana said the Government intends to make these illegal in future, as part of its plan to halve knife crime within the next 10 years.

Dame Diana said: “Too many people have access to weapons that can lead to devastating, life-changing consequences.

“There is no legitimate need for a weapon of this kind to be in our homes or on our streets. That is why we will continue to make sure the tightest restrictions are in place to limit the availability of these lethal weapons.

“Implementing a ban on zombie-style knives is just the first step in our ambitious, dedicated plan to halve knife crime within a decade, and will closely be followed by making ninja swords illegal.

“It is absolutely crucial that members of the public come forward and safely hand in these weapons. We are offering people the chance to do the right thing – to help make our streets safer, prevent further loss of life and save so many futures.

“We cannot do this alone, political, policing and community leaders must work together to bring the knife crime epidemic to an end and offer a better future for our young people.”

It is absolutely crucial that members of the public come forward and safely hand in these weapons. We are offering people the chance to do the right thing – to help make our streets safer, prevent further loss of life and save so many futures Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson

The scheme will run for four weeks – between August 26 and September 23 – in police stations across England and Wales.

Individuals are being encouraged to contact their designated police station first to get advice on how to package up any weapons and bring them into the station.

They can also anonymously dispose of weapons using surrender bins, by contacting their local police force, the council or an anti-knife crime charity to find out about alternative options in their area.

The Government said anyone found with a zombie-style knife or a machete following the ban will face time behind bars.