Props from The Crown including Queen’s Gold State Coach sell for more than £1.6m

Props from TV series The Crown, including the Queen’s Gold State Coach, have sold at auction for more than £1.67 million.

Nearly 450 items from the hit Netflix show were sold in a white glove sale, meaning every lot was sold.

The top lot was a 1987 Jaguar, used to portray the car driven by Diana, Princess of Wales, which went for almost four times its estimate at £70,250.

A replica of the Gold State Coach used by the Queen, which Bonhams says is the world’s only reproduction, fetched £56,280, with a pre-sale estimate of between £30,000 and £50,000.

A reproduction of the Queen’s coronation chair sold for £25,600.

Also sold were costumes worn by actors who portrayed members of the royal family across the six seasons of the show.

A dress worn by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, inspired by Diana’s revenge dress, sold for £12,800, and had a guide price of £8,000 to £12,000.

The outfit was named after the princess wore it to an event the same night the then-Prince of Wales confessed to infidelity on national television.

Another of Diana’s outfits was a Harvard sweatshirt ensemble, also worn by Debicki, which sold for £5,760 and had a pre-sale estimate of £500 to £700.

In series four the show recreated the dress Diana wore during the announcement of her engagement to Prince Charles – a royal blue crepe skirt suit with pussybow blouse.

The replica, worn by actor Emma Corrin, sold for £3,840 and a reproduction of Diana’s engagement ring went for £7,680.

Another memorable dress from the series was Princess Margaret’s wedding ensemble, worn by actress Vanessa Kirkby in series two, which was sold for £2,560.

The 473-lot sale, which made more than £1,674,000 million after a pre-sale estimate of £525,000, followed an exclusive three-week exhibition at New Bond Street in London.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards scholarships at the National Film and Television School (NFTS).

Charlie Thomas, Bonhams UK group director for private and iconic collections, said: “It has been an immense privilege to work with (production company) Left Bank Pictures on this incredible sale.

“The Crown Auction offered a unique opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, the closest most of us will get to the real thing.

“We are delighted with the result – a white glove sale in which everything was 100% sold.

“It is without doubt testimony to the success of the series and the incredible talent that worked on The Crown.”

Jon Wardle, director of the NFTS, said: “We are thrilled with the result and enormously grateful to Left Bank Pictures.

“The proceeds from the auction will play a crucial role in supporting life-changing scholarships at the National Film and Television School, ensuring the next generation of film and television makers are given the opportunity to benefit from our world-renowned training, paying forward The Crown’s legacy for many years to come.”

Andy Harries, chief executive of Left Bank Pictures and executive producer of The Crown, added: “It is a fantastically fitting end to The Crown to see the props and costumes raise such phenomenal amounts of money for the NFTS Left Bank Pictures scholarship at Bonhams this week.”