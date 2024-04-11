Harry ‘honoured’ artists have contributed to Sentebale fundraising auction

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex said he is “honoured” that acclaimed artists have contributed their work to a fundraising auction supporting his Sentebale charity.

The auction, hosted by Sotheby’s, features works including a wooden mask made by Yinka Shonibare, a painting by Nelson Makamo and portraits shot by Camila Falquez.

Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded Sentebale in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people living in the southern African nation.

Proceeds from the audition will go towards the charity’s work including supporting the care of young people living with HIV, Aids and mental health issues, and training related to career development, entrepreneurship and education.

The charity has since expanded its operations to include Botswana.

In his 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry spoke about his love for southern Africa and how his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, inspired his charitable work there.

Of his work in Africa, the duke told the documentary: “I was 18 years old and I wanted to go and somehow carry my Mum’s torch and try to keep her legacy alive and try to make her proud.”

The charity’s name, Sentebale, means forget-me-not in the Sesotho language of Lesotho and represents a pledge to remember and help vulnerable children.

In a joint statement, the duke and Prince Seeiso said: “At the intersection of this incredible roster of artists is a reminder of the resilience, identity, and power we strive to instil in those we serve, echoing the very essence of ‘forget-me-not’, which Sentebale means in Sesotho.

“We are so honoured that these artists are contributing their work in support of ours, as we engage with children, young people and their communities in Lesotho and Botswana in forging sustainable solutions for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

The charity’s first benefit auction is online until 7pm BST on April 25 at sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2024/sentebale-benefit-auction-hosted-by-sothebys.