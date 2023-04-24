What the papers say – April 24

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Monday papers are led by the evacuation of British diplomats from Sudan as internal warring in the African nation rages on.

The Guardian, Daily Express and Metro report British embassy staff and their families were evacuated from the Sudanese capital Khartoum in a special operation involving 1,200 armed forces personnel.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says the Foreign Office has been accused of abandoning British citizens in Sudan.

Elsewhere, The Times and i lead with Labour MP Diane Abbott having the Labour whip suspended after suggesting Jewish, Irish and Traveller people are not subject to racism “all their lives”.

The Daily Mail carries its campaign calling for the return of tax-free shopping for overseas tourists.

Singer Sir Rod Stewart has urged the Government to give nurses a pay rise, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Independent reports MPs are set to warn that the taxpayer-funded apprenticeship scheme needs to be overhauled to focus on people at the start of their careers.

And the Daily Star says the mercury is likely to hit 26 degrees Celsius for the King’s Coronation.