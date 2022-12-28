Police praise public response to death of footballer Cody Fisher

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police said they are “really pleased” with the public’s response to their investigation into the death of footballer Cody Fisher in a Birmingham nightclub.

The 23-year-old was stabbed in the Crane venue in Digbeth, just before 11.45pm on Boxing Day while out with friends.

Despite efforts to save Mr Fisher, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called to the scene.

West Midlands Police said he was approached by a group of people before the attack and detectives have since launched a murder investigation.

No arrests have yet been made and the police are asking the public to report any information or submit any videos and pictures they may have of the night via an online portal on the force’s Twitter feed.

Posting on the social media site, they wrote: “@DetectivesWMP have been working through the night and the investigation continues. We’re really pleased with the response so far, but are still appealing for people to get in touch who saw/recorded what happened.”

A statement published by the police and attributed to Mr Fisher’s family said: “They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time.”

Friends and sporting colleagues of the semi-professional footballer have also been posting tributes on social media, including his club Bromsgrove Sporting FC.

In a statement published on Facebook Bromsgrove said: “All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher.

“Cody was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”