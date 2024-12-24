Manchester United star spends Christmas Eve helping homeless

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has helped serve food to homeless people at a shelter in the city.

The Portuguese defender, a £19 million signing from Porto, turned up unannounced with his partner at Lifeshare, a homeless charity in the city centre, surprising visitors with clothing and food donations.

They then rolled up their sleeves and spent Christmas Eve dishing out hot meals to more than 100 people at the charity.

Dalot, 25, said: “I have lived in Manchester for over six years now and I’m proud to call this city my home.

“Unfortunately, homelessness is on the rise; as a family we want to raise awareness and also directly help people wherever we can.

“We have started working with Lifeshare, an incredible charity that does so much to help vulnerable people.

“The volunteers that I have met here today are really inspirational, they are true heroes and it was a pleasure to learn about their dedication.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to spend time with them and play a small part in helping to deliver such vital work for the people that they support.”

Jahan Hussain, trustee at Lifeshare, said: “Following a really difficult year, where Lifeshare even faced closure during its 40th anniversary, support like this is literally life-saving.

“Not long ago, we didn’t know if our much-needed Christmas Project would be able to go ahead, so to then get a visit from someone who is so high profile like this is amazing.

“Diogo and his wife were brilliant and got stuck in – it was a real mood lifter for all. We rely on donations and the good will of the people of Manchester, so are truly grateful for all the support that’s enabled this week to take place.”

Lifeshare is hosting its annual Christmas Project, a week-long event which sees the charity open its doors from 7am to 7pm, as of yesterday (Monday) to Friday, to anyone in need of shelter, food and companionship, no questions asked.

As well as food, the guests are offered hot showers and clean, dry changes of clothes and shoes.

Lifeshare also co-ordinates other services such as barbers, vets and opticians to attend to provide those in need with haircuts, shaves, pet care and eye health care during its Christmas Project.