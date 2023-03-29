Divina de Campo leads Drag Race UK tributes to ‘titan’ Paul O’Grady

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina de Campo said Paul O’Grady “reached new heights and truly was a drag star”.

The comedian and TV and radio presenter, who died on Tuesday evening aged 67, rose to fame on the nightclub circuit with his larger-than-life alter ego Lily Savage.

Names from across the drag world have paid tribute to him.

The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole and Cheddar Gorgeous were among those who hailed O’Grady’s legacy on social media.

De Campo, whose real name is Owen Farrow, told the PA news agency: “It is incredibly sad. Sixty-seven is no age when the retirement age is 68.

“To lose somebody who had seen so much of the struggles that our community have been through and then to be taken so early, someone who started out like so many drag queens do, in a pub, with full audiences or two men and a dog cutting your teeth in that old-school training ground for drag.

“To push from the Royal Vauxhall Tavern to mainstream television, to be on Channel 4 interviewing in the morning, you can’t imagine it happening now.

“That is a testament to his amazing skill and talent and it relates to the conversations we are having now as the conversations become so toxic about LGBTQ people.

“His impact on drag, he gave us all something to look at. It showed us you can be massively successful if you work at it and are smart and funny.

“He never pretended to not have a political viewpoint; he said people should be in the streets challenging austerity.

“It is a working-class voice coming up and showing how talented they are, having a platform and critiquing the politics of the last few years.

“Becoming a household name from drag to being Paul O’Grady is amazing. He reached new heights and truly was a drag star.”

The Vivienne, winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, shared a photo of O’Grady in character as Savage sat on a throne.

She tweeted: “A very sad day. The First Lady of British Drag, an icon, a trailblazer and a legend. Cause havoc wherever you may be you inspiration.”

Hole, who also competed in series one, added: “Still at a loss for words. Thank you for everything you have done for us! RIP.”

Veronica Green, who appeared in both series two and three of the show, tweeted: “RIP to Paul O’Grady one of the drag greats. Sleep well Lily.”

Another tribute came from Cheddar Gorgeous, who wrote: “Lily will forever walk the alleyways of our hearts. She was a British institution and cultural icon.

“As drag faces backlash, fuelled by click bait and a homophobic fringe, let us take some comfort today from these wise words: ‘If I wanted your opinion, I’d slap it outta ya.’”

Drag Race UK series three contestant Kitty Scott-Claus added: “Seeing Paul as Lily was the first drag queen and openly queer person I ever saw on television back in the 90s.

“The world today would be a different place without them.”

O’Grady began his career performing as Savage in the 1970s while working as a peripatetic care officer for Camden Council in London, going on to tour in northern England as part of drag duo The Playgirls.