Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dobbies: Full list of 17 stores earmarked for closure

Dobbies said that 465 of its roughly 3,600 workers will be affected by the planned closures.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 01 October 2024 13:01
A shopper in a Dobbies garden centre (Alamy/PA)
A shopper in a Dobbies garden centre (Alamy/PA)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Dobbies has said it plans to shut 17 of the garden centre group’s sites by the end of the year.

The move, which is part of a wider restructuring, will see it shut 11 larger sites and six Little Dobbies stores.

It said that 465 of its roughly 3,600 workers will be affected by the planned closures.

The following stores are planned to close:

Larger stores

-Altrincham, Greater Manchester-Antrim, Northern Ireland-Gloucester, Gloucestershire-Gosforth, Newcastle-upon-Tyne-Harlestone Heath, Northamptonshire-Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire-Inverness, Scotland-King’s Lynn, Norfolk-Pennine, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire-Reading, Berkshire-Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Little Dobbies

Cheltenham, GloucestershireChiswick, Greater LondonClifton , BristolRichmond, Greater LondonStockbridge, Edinburgh, ScotlandWestbourne Grove, Greater London

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in