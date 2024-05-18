In Pictures: Dogs enjoy day out with their owners at annual Goodwoof event

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Families and their pet dogs have been enjoying the sunshine at the Goodwoof event at the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex.

Goodwoof is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.

Organisers said the weekend event includes wellness workshops, talks from key behavioural and veterinary experts, and activities that owners can take part in with their dog.

Among the famous names at Goodwoof this year were Dame Laura Kenny, Hugh Bonneville and Clare Balding.