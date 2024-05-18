In Pictures: Dogs enjoy day out with their owners at annual Goodwoof event
The event includes wellness workshops and talks from key behavioural experts.
Families and their pet dogs have been enjoying the sunshine at the Goodwoof event at the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex.
Goodwoof is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.
Organisers said the weekend event includes wellness workshops, talks from key behavioural and veterinary experts, and activities that owners can take part in with their dog.
Among the famous names at Goodwoof this year were Dame Laura Kenny, Hugh Bonneville and Clare Balding.