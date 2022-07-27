Jump to content
British hiker, 56, falls to her death in Dolomites

The woman was reportedly trekking with her husband when she slipped and plunged 100ft.

Pa Reporters
Wednesday 27 July 2022 10:50
The woman died while hiking Catinaccio (Alamy/PA)
The woman died while hiking Catinaccio (Alamy/PA)

A British woman has fallen to her death while hiking in the Italian Dolomites.

The 56-year-old, who has not been named by police, was reportedly trekking with her husband when she slipped and plunged 100ft.

Local reports suggest the woman was on the popular hiking destination of Catinaccio when she fell on to the rocks below, at around 2pm on July 24.

The woman was hiking Catinaccio, background, when she fell to her death (Alamy/PA)

It came around a week after a 54-year-old hiker fell to his death nearby.

Earlier this month, an avalanche on the Dolomites killed nearly a dozen people when a huge chunk of ice detached from a melting glacier and sent a torrent of ice, rock and debris on to hikers below.

The latest Dolomites death is the second confirmed tragedy involving Britons in Italy in the last week.

It follows the death of businessman Aran Chada, a 51-year-old sales director from Leicestershire, who is thought to have had a seizure when he leapt from a boat into Lake Garda to save his young son from drowning.

