What the papers say – January 18

The national papers focus on new partygate accusations from Boris Johnson’s ex-aide Dominic Cummings

Mr Cummings’ accusation that the Prime Minister lied to parliament about a garden party during the country’s first lockdown is carried by The Times, the Daily Mirror and Metro.

The Guardian adds that another staffer told the paper it is “inconceivable” that the PM did not know about an email invite for the party sent by his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds.

The i‘s angle on the ongoing debacle focuses on growing “Tory angst” and comments from serving minister George Freeman that Mr Johnson and his office “should set the highest standard”.

The Government is exploring options to lower household energy bills by paying suppliers, according to the Financial Times, which calls the potential proposal a “radical intervention” in the market.

The Daily Express suggests that fixing the cost of living crisis, and specifically high energy bills, could relieve pressure on Mr Johnson.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Dominic Raab’s announcement of “historic sentencing reform” to give judges room to deal with a trial backlog.

The Independent carries comments from a former head of the Royal Navy, who says the Prime Minister’s plan to put the military in charge of tackling migrant crossings will help people smugglers.

The Daily Mail says British troops and weapons have been sent to the Ukraine including missile systems, with troops to stay to teach the Ukrainians how to combat Russian tanks.

The Sun reports that the Duke of York demanded five “teddies and soft toys” on his bed at Buckingham Palace, according to an ex-royal cop who spoke to ITV.

And the Daily Star leads with actor Kenneth Branagh calling Brian Blessed a “spiritual guru who exudes peace and tranquillity”.