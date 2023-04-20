Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

PM has ‘full confidence’ in Dominic Raab as he considers bullying report

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson confirmed the review was handed over by investigator Adam Tolley KC on Thursday morning.

David Hughes
Thursday 20 April 2023 11:59
File photo of Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA).
File photo of Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA).
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has received the long-awaited report into bullying allegations made against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and maintains “full confidence” in him while he “carefully considers” its findings, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson confirmed the review was handed over by Adam Tolley KC on Thursday morning.

Mr Raab has been under investigation for months over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

“The Prime Minister has received the report from Adam Tolley, the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning – he is considering those findings,” Downing Street said.“He does have full confidence in the (Deputy) Prime Minister – that still stands. Obviously he is carefully considering the findings of the report”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in