Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Thousands head to beaches as health boss warns of ‘ferocious heat’

Tracy Nicholls said the “ferocious heat” predicted over the next few days could have a detrimental effect on Britons.

Pa
Sunday 17 July 2022 15:26
A view of people on the beach in Margate, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A view of people on the beach in Margate, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thousands flocked to beaches amid warnings high temperatures over the next few days could result in people dying.

Tracy Nicholls, chief executive at the College of Paramedics, said the “ferocious heat” predicted to hit the UK could have a detrimental effect on Britons.

People play in the water at Southend-on-Sea on the Thames Estuary in Essex (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

But Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said people should be resilient enough to “enjoy the sunshine”.

People on a crowded Margate beach in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

A man takes a family selfie in the water at Southend-on-Sea (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scorching temperatures are predicted for Monday, with Peterborough expected to hit 37C and Milton Keynes, Norwich and Lincoln set to see 36C – while temperatures could rise to 40C in London on Tuesday.

A young boy wearing his sun hat takes part in ChessFest, the UK’s largest one-day chess event, at Trafalgar Square in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis, said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change.

The forecaster issued an amber warning for the majority of England on Sunday. The alert extends to southern Scotland and Wales from Monday until Tuesday.

The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has also been issued by the Met Office across a large part of England from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday.

People relax on the beach at Southend-on-Sea (PA)
(PA Wire)
A beachgoer floats in a flamingo rubber ring in the sea at Southend-on-Sea (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a heat health warning at level four, which is described as a “national emergency”.

A woman wears an umbrella shield on her head during hot weather in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ms Nicholls told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “This isn’t like a lovely hot day where we can put a bit of sunscreen on, go out and enjoy a swim and a meal outside.

“This is serious heat that could actually, ultimately, end in people’s deaths because it is so ferocious. We’re just not set up for that sort of heat in this country.”

People arrive early at Perranporth beach (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Her comments were made after Mr Raab said people should take precautions ahead of the record-breaking temperatures but added that they should be able to enjoy themselves.

People on the beach in Margate, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)
People in the water at Southend-on-Sea on the Thames Estuary in Essex (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

“Obviously there is some common-sense practical advice we are talking about – stay hydrated, stay out of the sun at the hottest times, wear sun cream – those sorts of things,” he told Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

“We ought to enjoy the sunshine and actually we ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in