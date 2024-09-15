Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pizza giant Domino’s to hire 5,000 extra staff ahead of peak trading season

The company said it was looking for delivery drivers, in-store staff and pizza makers to join its 35,000-strong workforce in the UK and Ireland.

Alex Daniel
Monday 16 September 2024 00:01
The company said it expected trading to pick up in the latter part of the year (Domino’s/PA)
Pizza giant Domino’s has said it will hire an extra 5,000 people across the UK and Ireland in the coming months.

The London-listed company said it is looking for delivery drivers, in-store staff and pizza makers to join its 35,000-strong workforce ahead of its peak trading period.

Domino’s recorded a drop in orders over the first half of 2024, with bosses blaming a “slow start” to the year.

But in August it said it was witnessing a recovery in customer confidence and that it hoped to drive stronger sales with improved pricing.

It’s been a positive first half of the year for Domino’s, with exciting growth through our store expansion strategy and our new loyalty trial

Nicola Frampton, Domino’s

The pizza business, which has 1,344 sites across the UK and Ireland, said it has witnessed lower food and energy costs, although these have been offset partly by a rise in the national living wage.

Now Domino’s expects to need more workers – dubbed “Dominoids” – as it gears up for the latter part of the calendar year, which is usually its busiest trading period.

Nicola Frampton, chief operating officer at Domino’s, said: “It’s been a positive first half of the year for Domino’s, with exciting growth through our store expansion strategy and our new loyalty trial.

“The success we’ve seen so far has only been possible with the help of our fantastic Dominoids and we’re looking forward to expanding our amazing team.”

She added: “Whether you are looking to be an in-store team member, a delivery rider or a store manager, there is a job for you.”

Chief executive Andrew Rennie said last month that following a “slow start” to the year, orders had picked up over the summer.

Sales were boosted during the Euro 2024 football tournament, while the company also pressed on with a plan of opening more stores.

The company opened around 60 sites last year and said it is expecting to surpass this with 70 new stores for the current financial year.

