What the papers say – November 7
American politics takes centre stage on newsstands this Thursday.
The American election, which yesterday saw Donald Trump secure himself a second term as US president, dominates front pages across the UK as the world reacts to the change-up within the White House.
The Times, the Daily Telegraph, and the Financial Times all played it straight down the line.
The Guardian led with a front that sums up how many around the world may have felt in the wake of yesterday’s result.
The Daily Mirror offered up a similar vibe to its readers.
The Independent and the Daily Mail both dubbed Mr Trump’s return to the Oval Office as his “greatest comeback”.
The front page of the i summed up the result in one word: “Landslide”.
The Sun used one of Mr Trump’s previous jobs – host for the US version of reality TV show The Apprentice – to spice up its headline with: “You’re Rehired.”
The Daily Express kept to the black-and-white reality of the matter.
Lastly, the Daily Star went with: “Awkward.”