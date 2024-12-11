New government ‘ideally’ formed before Trump inauguration, says Irish premier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ireland’s premier has said he does not see why a new government could not be formed by January and that ideally it would be done before Donald Trump is inaugurated as US president.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was speaking as outgoing ministers gathered for the first Cabinet meeting since the general election last month.

He said that the two main partners of the current coalition, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, had begun talks to sketch out a possible programme for government for the next four-and-a-half years.

Any party that goes into government, including my own, would have to consult our own membership and seek a mandate from them, but I'd be very disappointed if we're not in a position to form a new government in January Taoiseach Simon Harris

The deputy leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, Helen McEntee and Jack Chambers, met on Monday night.

The two parties will also meet separately with the Social Democrats later on Wednesday.

Mr Harris said that what policies were in the programme for government “really matters” and that talks must ensure that any coalition could withstand five budgets.

“I don’t see any reason why those things can’t happen by the end of January, ideally before President Trump is inaugurated, but I have to be respectful of the process,” he said.

“Any party that goes into government, including my own, would have to consult our own membership and seek a mandate from them, but I’d be very disappointed if we’re not in a position to form a new government in January.”

Asked if he thought the government would be formed by the time Mr Trump was inaugurated, Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said “I would hope so”.

“The deputy leaders met last evening, Jack Chambers and Helen McEntee, and had a good, positive engagement, mapping out the structure of the talks, covering each departmental area, each area of policy,” he said.

“I would hope we can get substantive work done before Christmas because I know people are anxious that we would form a government after the general election and that we would be ready then when the Dail resumes in the new year to seek the approval of the Dail for the election of a taoiseach and a government.”

Neither would be drawn on whether they would be the next taoiseach.

Fianna Fail, which won 48 seats in last month’s general election, and Fine Gael, which secured 38 seats, headed up the last coalition in Dublin and are expected to continue that partnership into the next mandate.

But with a combined 86 seats, they are just short of the 88 required for a majority in the Dail parliament.

If they wish to return to government together, they would need one smaller party as a junior partner, or a handful of independents.

Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have ruled out doing business with Sinn Fein, which won 39 seats.

The centre-left Social Democrats and Irish Labour Party are seen as the only two realistic options if Fianna Fail and Fine Gael seek to convince a smaller party to join the coalition.

Mr Harris said on Wednesday that it appeared to him that independents were “very serious” about being a part of government