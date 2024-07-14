Donald Trump assassination attempt – what do we know so far?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump has survived an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in the US as a bullet “pierced” part of his ear while he addressed supporters on Saturday.

Images showed the bloodied former president defiantly pumping his fist in the air after the shooting.

Here is what we know so far:

– What happened?

Mr Trump was addressing a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

He was showing a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing out after 6.10pm local time.

The former president could be seen grimacing and reaching with his right hand towards the side of his head, before blood appeared on his face.

He quickly ducked as Secret Service agents rushed the stage to surround him.

Former president Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is helped off the stage by US Secret Service agents after the assassination attempt (Gene J Puskar/AP) ( AP )

There were screams from audience members as the bangs continued.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist before he was taken to his motorcade.

Police evacuated the site shortly after Mr Trump left the stage.

One rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were critically injured, authorities said. All were identified as men.

The man who died has since been named as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Sapiro said Mr Comperatore had died a “hero”, using his body as a shield to protect his wife and daughter from the bullets.

The suspected gunman, who attacked from an “elevated position” outside the rally venue, was fatally shot.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.

– Is Mr Trump OK?

Pictures showed blood on the former president’s right ear and part of his face.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear”.

Spokesman Steven Cheung said Mr Trump is “fine”, while the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, said his father “is in great spirits”.

Pictures showed blood on Donald Trump’s right ear and part of his face after shots were fired during the rally (Gene J Puskar/AP) ( AP )

– What has Mr Trump said?

Mr Trump took to his social media platform to thank the Secret Service and law enforcement.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” he added.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.”

Mr Trump said he knew “immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin”.

He also said he will remain “resilient” and “defiant” in light of the attack, writing that “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening”.

“We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our faith and defiant in the face of wickedness,” he continued.

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win.

“I truly love our country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin. DJT”

Donald Trump said ‘much bleeding took place’ after a bullet pierced his right ear (Gene J Puskar/AP) ( AP )

– Where did Mr Trump go afterwards?

He was checked out at a local medical facility before flying to New Jersey.

The former president also confirmed he will travel to the Republican National Convention on Sunday as he originally planned, insisting people remain “defiant in the face of wickedness”.

– Who is the suspected gunman?

The FBI named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the gunman.

Officials added they believe he was acting alone.

– What was his motivation?

A motive has not yet been identified, but authorities are treating the shooting as an assassination attempt.

– What has US President Joe Biden said?

President Joe Biden returned to Washington after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) ( AP )

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident and spoke to Mr Trump several hours after the shooting, the White House confirmed.

He called the shooting “sick”, adding: “There’s no place in America for this type of violence.”

In a later statement, he appealed for the country to “unite as one nation” and said he was ordering an independent security review of the lead-up to the attack.

Mr Biden said: “An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. Everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not America. And we cannot allow this to happen.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now.”

– How have politicians in the UK reacted?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally, and we send him and his family our best wishes.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the Government “condemns all forms of political violence in the strongest terms”.

Former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson said it is “a miracle that Donald Trump escaped an attempted assassination”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he added: “As we give thanks for his safety we are reminded once again of the tragic fragility of democracy in the face of violence and unreason.

“Our thoughts are with the president and the Trump family.”

Sadiq Khan said he was “shocked” at the news Donald Trump was shot at and that violence has “no place” in politics or society.

The mayor told the PA news agency: “I was shocked when I heard about the attempt on President Trump’s life – he’s in my thoughts and prayers.

“Unfortunately somebody lost their life – I’ve been thinking about them, people got injured.

“There is no place for violence in politics or in mainstream society.

“Donald Trump is standing to be the president, you may disagree with his policies but nobody should be turning that into violence – just thank God he’s survived.

“We’re hoping the rest of the campaign is safe and the campaign doesn’t lead to any more violence.”