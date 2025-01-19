PM congratulates Donald Trump ahead of inauguration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration, and said he knows “that depth of friendship will continue” across the Atlantic.

The Prime Minister said the “special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States will continue to flourish for years to come”, ahead of President-elect Trump being sworn in to his second term in the White House on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister sent his congratulations to Mr Trump.

“For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership. It is a uniquely close bond,” Sir Keir said.

“Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity.”

He mentioned Mr Trump’s “longstanding affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom”, and added: “I know that depth of friendship will continue.

“The United Kingdom and United States will work together to ensure the success of both our countries and deliver for people on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The Prime Minister and the president-elect met in New York in September at Trump Tower, ahead of the US election, and at the time Sir Keir said he is a “great believer in personal relations on the international stage”.

Sir Keir added on Sunday: “Since our first meeting in September, the President and I have spoken about the need to deepen and invest in the transatlantic relationship.

“We will continue to build upon the unshakeable foundations of our historic alliance as we tackle together the global challenges we face and take our partnership to the next level focused on shared opportunities ahead for growth.

“I look forward to our next meeting as we continue our shared mission to ensure the peace, prosperity and security of our two great nations.

“The special relationship between the United Kingdom and United States will continue to flourish for years to come.”

Mr Trump’s threatened tariffs and what his return to Washington could mean for US support for Ukraine could be among the first issues raised during his second term.

A Cabinet minister suggested on Sunday that the Government “has prepared for all scenarios” in terms of tariffs.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said “we need to see what the Trump administration do” but also that Mr Trump is “well known for wanting to do a good deal”.

When asked about tariffs, Mr Jones told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “Well, look, as you would expect, the Government has prepared for all scenarios.

“They’re hypothetical at this stage, we need to see what the Trump administration do.”