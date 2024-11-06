Just Stop Oil supporters paint US embassy in London after Trump declares victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Just Stop Oil supporters have painted the US embassy building in London orange, as Donald Trump claimed victory in the presidential election.

A wall outside the building in Nine Elms was seen partially covered with orange paint after the stunt at around 9.20am on Wednesday.

Just Stop Oil released pictures of two men being spoken to by police officers.

The Metropolitan Police said two men, aged 25 and 72, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and held in custody.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “Officers from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit arrested these two men within minutes, ensuring that they could not cause any further damage to the embassy.

“This activity is vandalism purporting as protest and we will continue to have a zero tolerance attitude to actions such as this.”

The environmental activists say they are demanding governments work together to “end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030”.

A spokesman said: “The only real winner of today’s election is the corporate power that controls the major parties in both the US and UK.

“Regardless of who sits in the White House, corporations and billionaires will ensure that the interests of the fossil fuel industry will continue to be prioritised over the wellbeing of ordinary people.

“It is only through people coming together to disrupt ‘business as usual’ that humanity will stand any chance of minimising the effects of climate breakdown, and the resulting social collapse that is already under way.”

They added: “As long as democracy is hijacked by corporate interests and billionaires, it will fail to deliver the change ordinary people are crying out for.

“This will always leave the door open for fake populists like Trump to exploit the disaffection many feel.

“Ordinary people have to step up, get organised and make change happen, because it should be clear by now – no political leaders are coming to save us.”

It came after Mr Trump declared he had won a “magnificent victory for the American people”.