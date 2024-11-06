Irish leaders congratulate Donald Trump on US election victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Ireland’s leaders have congratulated Donald Trump as clinched the US presidential election.

Mr Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes required on Wednesday morning to be elected as the 47th President of the United States.

Irish premier Simon Harris and deputy premier and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin have pledged to work to maintain and strengthen the historic links between Ireland and the US.

In a statement the Taoiseach said: “I congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

“Ireland and the United States have deep and historical bonds of people, and we will work to make these even stronger in the years ahead.

“The world faces many challenges and needs leadership to meet them.

“With the US and Ireland’s shared commitment to democracy and international law, we can, and will, tackle these challenges.”

The Tanaiste said regular high-level political engagement with the new US administration and on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill will be a high priority for the Irish Government.

“We look forward to working with him and his new administration in a constructive manner, as we did during his previous administration,” he said.

“This year marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States.

“Ireland’s relationship with the United States draws its strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections, the support of the US to peace on this Island, as well as our significant, and mutually beneficial, economic relationship.

“As we prepare to engage with a new US administration, we do so building on the strong legacy of the last 100 years.

“The high level of political bipartisan interest in Irish issues among US politicians and officials is, and will continue to be, invaluable.

“Regular, high-level political engagement, both with the new US administration and on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill, will be a high priority for the Government.”