Donald Trump says King is ‘fighting very hard’ against cancer

Donald Trump has said the King “is fighting very hard” as the monarch continues to receive cancer treatment, describing the situation as “sad”.

The US president-elect’s remarks came after he met the Prince of Wales in Paris following the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame cathedral on Saturday.

Mr Trump told the New York Post that William was “very handsome”, adding “some people look better in person”, with the pair having a sit-down meeting in the Salon Jaune room of the British ambassador’s residence in the French capital.

The pair discussed Charles and the Princess of Wales’s health, with both being diagnosed with cancer this year.

Mr Trump revealed: “I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well.

“And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.

“We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk,” he added.

The royal family is seen by the Government as key diplomatic players in solidifying the UK’s relationship with incoming president Mr Trump.

Heir to the throne William was called on at short notice to join world leaders for the reopening of Notre Dame, which was devastated by a fire in 2019.

Mr Trump said of William: “He’s a good-looking guy. He looked really very handsome last night.

“Some people look better in person. He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that.”