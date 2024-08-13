Sarwar reveals son pits Starmer against Trump in wrestling computer game

Support truly

Anas Sarwar has told how he is “obsessed” with wrestling, as he revealed his son had pitted Sir Keir Starmer against former US president Donald Trump in a computer game version of the sport.

The Scottish Labour leader said he recently returned home to hear his eight-year-old son shouting the Prime Minister’s name.

Mr Sarwar told the Political Party with Matt Forde event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe: “All I heard was him on the PlayStation going ‘Sir Keir Starmer’.

“I thought what is he doing? He was playing his wrestling game and he has downloaded Keir Starmer as a wrestler.

“I was watching him, he was doing a wrestling match, Keir Starmer and Joe Biden versus Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un (the leader of North Korea) and Rishi Sunak.”

He went on to say he had not yet told Sir Keir his son had turned him into a wrestling character, adding: “I can’t wait to tell him that story.”

However, he added that Sir Keir’s scores in the game “weren’t as high as we would perhaps like them to be in terms of fights”.

He told the audience: “We are working on that.”

Anas Sarwar with his wife Furheen, and son Aliyan, eight (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Sarwar also revealed his son is “now threatening to create a character for me and make it available for public download”.

He told the audience: “I am obsessed with wrestling, it is very entertaining.

“I used to love wrestling, so I am reliving that youth again with my eight-year-old.”