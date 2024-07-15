What the papers say – July 15

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England’s heartbreaking Euro 2024 loss to Spain dominated the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Express and The Independent lamented the 2-1 defeat, lauding the English squad’s heroic efforts.

The Metro also splashed on the highly-anticipated final, saying the Lions “weep tonight”.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with Donald Trump’s call for unity in the face of “evil” after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

The Daily Mail said the former president, who is “doing well” after being grazed by a bullet, is tipped to win a “landslide” election following the attempt on his life.

The Guardian’s front page called the assassination attempt a “shocking and frightening moment” that “upended the White House race”.