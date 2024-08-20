Two people arrested after young girl stabbed in Dorset

Support truly

Two people have been arrested after a young girl was stabbed in Dorset.

The girl, who the Bournemouth Daily Echo reported is around eight years old, was taken to hospital for treatment and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers received a report that a girl had sustained stab wounds at an address in Glider Close, Christchurch, at 5.45pm on Tuesday, Dorset Police said.

The force added a man aged in his 20s, from Christchurch, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A local woman in her 50s was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

They both remain in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Dipple said: “There is an increased policing presence in the area as officers conduct enquiries at the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or has information to assist our investigation, to please come forward.

“Our enquiries are in the early stages and we would ask the public not to speculate at this time about the circumstances of the incident.

“I understand this will cause concern and we will have members of the neighbourhood policing team out on patrol over the coming days who can be approached by the public.”

Anyone with information should contact the police by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 5524012837, or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.