Family of ‘outgoing’ diver, 20, who went missing off Dorset coast pay tribute

Emily Sherwin, from Poole, went missing following a dive off Old Harry Rocks, near Swanage, on Tuesday.

Ted Hennessey
Thursday 25 July 2024 21:30
Old Harry Rocks near Swanage (Steve Parsons/PA)
Old Harry Rocks near Swanage (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

The family of an “outgoing, loving and loyal” young diver who failed to resurface off the Dorset coast have told of their heartbreak.

Emily Sherwin, 20, from Poole, went missing after a dive off Old Harry Rocks, near Swanage, on Tuesday.

Dorset Police assisted HM Coastguard and the RNLI in searching for Ms Sherwin, with the force saying on Thursday evening that she had not been found.

(Family handout)
(Family handout)

Her family said in a statement: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Emily, but eternally grateful for the 20 wonderful years we had with her, and finding comfort in the fact that she was doing something she loved.

“Emily was unique: high spirited, outgoing, loving and loyal. She lit up every room. Emily adored the sea and loved sailing and diving. She was looking forward to an exciting career in marine conservation.

“We would like to thank all involved in the attempts to find Emily: the RNLI and coastguard teams, the police divers and all at Parkstone Yacht Club who took over 30 boats to join the search.

“The search operation was a testimony to the impact she had upon everyone she met and the love we all share for her.

“We will miss her forever.”

Detective chief inspector Rachel Vallins said: “Officers are continuing to keep the family fully updated and our thoughts are with all of Emily’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“With our partner agencies we have carried out extensive searches in the area where Emily had dived over recent days, but unfortunately we have been unable to locate her at this time.

“Following liaison with maritime experts and a thorough examination of the conditions and circumstances surrounding this incident, we have now taken the decision to stand down our underwater searches.”

