Two fresh charges against sailor convicted of murdering wife in 1999
The remains of Debbie Griggs were found buried in a back garden in Dorset more than 20 years after she died.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A 62-year-old man has been charged with perverting the course of justice and obstructing a coroner in the execution of their duty after his wife’s remains were found buried in a garden in Dorset.
Andrew Griggs was jailed for the 1999 murder of his wife Debbie Griggs in October 2019 after a cold case review by Kent Police.
Three years later police were tipped off that her remains were in the back garden of a house in St Leonards in Dorset where Griggs had moved to in 2001.
He will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on February 13 to face the two additional charges.
Mrs Griggs, 34, was pregnant when she was reported missing from her home in the seaside town of Deal, Kent in May 1999.
Griggs, who was a sailor, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years after he was found guilty of his wife’s murder following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in October 2019.