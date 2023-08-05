Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four arrests after teenager dies in Bournemouth town centre

Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning that a man had been badly injured after a fight in the Lower Gardens area of the town.

Gwyn Wright
Saturday 05 August 2023 08:04
A generic stock photo of police tape outside a crime scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
A generic stock photo of police tape outside a crime scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Four teenagers have been arrested after an 18-year-old man died following a fight in Bournemouth.

Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning that a man had been badly injured after a fight in the Lower Gardens park.

The victim, who has not been named but was from the town, died at the scene.

His family and the coroner have been notified.

Four 18-year-old men, one from the town, two from the Portsmouth area and one from Poole, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Recommended

Superintendent Gavin House of Dorset Police said: “Very sadly a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“A full and detailed investigation is under way into this incident and I would urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

“Bournemouth Square and a large area of the Lower Gardens have been cordoned off to enable officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this vital work takes place.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

Contact the force online or on 101 quoting incident number 5:58.

To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its website.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in