Police appeal after 17-year-old girl seriously injured in car crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crash in Poole left a 17-year-old girl with “very serious” injuries.

The collision in Banks Road, between a black Mercedes and a grey BMW, was reported to Dorset Police at 1.01am on Boxing Day.

The 17-year-old, a passenger in the Mercedes, was taken to hospital with the driver of the car, who was taken as a precaution

Banks Road was closed while officers investigated the scene.

Inspector Craig Tatton, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to please come forward.

“Also, I would urge anyone who has dashcam fitted to their vehicle and was in the vicinity at the time to check whether they have captured anything of relevance that might assist our inquiries.

“We are aware that the road closure has an impact on the traffic and access in this area and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while it is necessary to keep it in place to enable us to fully investigate the circumstance of the collision.”

Anyone with any information is asked to visit www.dorset.police.uk, email scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting occurrence number 55230201391.