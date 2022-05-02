Search under way for person who fell overboard off Dorset coast at 2am

Emergency services are searching for a person believed to have fallen from a boat off the coast of Dorset in the early hours of the morning.

The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it received a call at 2.15am on Monday about an unidentified person in the water at Poole Harbour.

Poole, Southbourne, Kimmeridge and Swanage Coastguard Rescue Teams, two Poole RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, Dorset Search and Rescue (DORSAR) and Dorset Police have all been involved in the search.

The Poole Regatta said on its website that yacht racing had been abandoned, with prize-giving also cancelled due to the incident.

It had been the last day of the event, which took place over the bank holiday weekend.

Dorset Police confirmed it was aware of the incident, but said there was no update on the search.