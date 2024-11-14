Woman, 60, released without charge by police probing three deaths at care home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 60-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of three elderly people from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a Swanage care home has been released from the police investigation without charge.

Dorset Police said the investigation into the deaths of the two men, aged 74 and 91, and an 86-year-old woman was ongoing and the deaths were still being treated as “unexplained”.

Officers were called to the Gainsborough Care Home at 7.16am on October 23 following a report of the unexplained deaths of three residents.

The force has since said that carbon monoxide poisoning was being investigated as a possible cause.

A spokesman said: “An investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team and as part of initial inquiries into the deaths, a 60-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

“Following further investigative work, she has now been released from the investigation without charge.

“The deaths of the three residents – two men aged 74 and 91 and an 86-year-old woman – are still being treated as unexplained.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The deceased and their loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds throughout our investigation.

“Over recent weeks we have been continuing to gather as much information as we can, working with HM Coroner, to establish a cause of death.

“To enable us to take a full account and recover any available evidence, while providing legal protection to the person, we made an arrest as part of our inquiries.

“The arrest was also made to establish where there were any actions or omissions by that individual that were believed to be grossly negligent and we have now reached a position where we do not believe that to be the case.

“Our investigation is very much still ongoing and we are awaiting results from detailed forensic submissions and analysis to assist us in establishing the causes of the deaths, which may take several months.

“The families of the residents who sadly died are being kept informed with any updates in the investigation.”