A road safety vigilante has been spotted painting double yellow lines on a residential street in a bid to curb dangerous parking.

Concerns over dodgy parking usually result in an angry call to the council - but one fed-up resident has taken matters into his own hands.

The estate often has problems with drivers from outside the area leaving their cars on the road, causing havoc along the winding road and making some the junctions hazardous.

Due to the narrowness of the street, at times residents in Walmer near Deal in Kent, have not been able to manoeuvre out of their driveways.

Some neighbours have even put up signs asking drivers not to park opposite their houses.

The nameless vigilante has been pictured hand-painting double yellow lines at a junction on the road.

Many neighbours welcomed the mystery vigilante's DIY road safety measures, with one man, who wishes to remain anonymous, saying he "deserves a medal".

Resident Marleen Ditton, said: "I agree with the lines being placed there. The corner is difficult to come round if there are cars parked there."

Another resident of the area, Quentin Michell, added: "I agree with it being done. There has been one woman who has parked too close to the corner, which can cause an accident."

Neighbour Mark Harding said: "It does need some kind of restriction and lots of people have been saying it."

His wife Carole Harding added: "The junction is dangerous when turning."

The identity of the man still remains a mystery.

Ms Ditton said: "It seemed like some random chap putting down yellow lines. I don't know who it was, I didn't recognise him."

Carolyn Wood, a vicar from the area, added: "I assume it was the council that had done it."

Others believe that road safety should be left in the hands of the council.

Ms Harding said: "I'm not saying I'm against those yellow lines being put there but they should have been put by the council. It's not something you should do on your own."

The man's actions caused a buzz on social media with nearly 80 comments on the Deal Noticeboard Facebook page.

Many argued that the lines were needed and one contributor remarked: "Absolutely brilliant. Good on him for taking the lead and using his initiative."

Another said: "Hilarious, just do it yourself."

But some said they should have left it to the highway authorities to deal with.

Kent County Council said workers will fix the tarmac paint job and cover up the make-shift yellow lines.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of the double yellow lines in Downlands.

“These are not an authorised restriction, and we are working with the local authority to arrange for appropriate remedial work to be carried out."

A spokesman for Dover District Council added: "We are aware of this matter, and are working with Kent County Council on this. Kent County Council is leading on this as the highways authority."