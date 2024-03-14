Return of Frank Hester’s Tory donations should be looked at – Douglas Ross

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The return of donations to the Conservative Party by Frank Hester should be “looked at”, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said.

Mr Hester is alleged to have said MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

The Prime Minister has accepted these remarks were racist but the Tories have not handed back the £10 million he donated to the party.

Speaking to journalists following First Minister’s Questions, Mr Ross said the Scottish Conservatives had not received donations from Mr Hester.

I think it was unacceptable and wrong, and the party at a UK level needs to look at that donation Douglas Ross MSP

The Moray MP said the alleged comments by Mr Hester about Ms Abbot were “racist, unacceptable and wrong”.

Mr Ross said: “There can be no dubiety around that.

“I think it was unacceptable and wrong, and the party at a UK level needs to look at that donation.”

Pressed on whether the Conservatives should return the money, he said: “I think this should be looked at.”

He continued: “I think most people would think it’s fair to allow a review to review the situation and look into it.”

On Wednesday, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie wrote to Mr Ross saying the money from Mr Hester should not be used for any Scottish Conservative campaigning.

She wrote: “The Conservative Party has taken £10 million in donations since February 2023 from Frank Hester or The Phoenix Partnership (TPP) where he is founder and sole shareholder.

“Yet, Rishi Sunak has refused to return the money.

“This now means it is your responsibility to refuse support from your party if it is funded by Frank Hester’s money.

“The people of Scotland – including Scottish Conservative supporters – would be appalled if your party used this money in the coming election, given its source.”