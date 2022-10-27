Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sturgeon rejects claims she lied about currency in independent Scotland

The Times reported an unnamed EU source as saying ‘no euro, no entry’ to the bloc.

Craig Paton
Thursday 27 October 2022 13:12
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was challenged on whether Scotland would have to join the euro in order to be a member of the European Union (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was challenged on whether Scotland would have to join the euro in order to be a member of the European Union (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nicola Sturgeon has rejected an accusation she lied to the Scottish people about the country’s currency after independence.

The First Minister responded to questions from Douglas Ross following a report in the Times that Scotland would have to join the euro if it wished to be a member of the European Union.

Ms Sturgeon’s Government last week published a paper on the economic and currency policy of an independent Scotland, saying the country would continue to use Sterling until a new pound was established.

Many countries in the European Union still use their own currency

Nicola Sturgeon

But speaking to the newspaper, an unnamed EU source said it would be “no euro, no entry” for an independent Scotland, with another three reported to have backed the view.

Recommended

In a noisy exchange during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Scottish Conservative leader Mr Ross asked: “Who’s lying to the Scottish people, the European Union or Nicola Sturgeon?”

Responding, the First Minister quoted a number of sources, including former prime minister David Cameron and the ex-president of the European Commission, as holding a different view to that of the sources quoted in the Times.

She added: “Many countries in the European Union still use their own currency.

“Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden – a member state since 1995 still uses its own currency.”

The First Minister went on to say she “welcomed” such a debate on the currency of an independent Scotland, challenging Mr Ross to “have a referendum and let’s have these debates with the Scottish people”.

Mr Ross described Ms Sturgeon’s answer as “desperate stuff”.

He added: “The First Minister’s big plan is actually to break Scotland away from by far our biggest trading partner – the United Kingdom – with nothing to show for it, in the middle of a global inflation and cost-of-living crisis.

“And she wants to put businesses and families through that in the next 12 months.”

Mr Ross went on to attack the independence paper more widely, saying it would result in “permanent chaos”.

He said: “The First Minister’s plan to escape the temporary issues of the past month is to create permanent chaos with jobs, mortgages, pensions and public services.

“(Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak is fixing recent mistakes – the First Minister would wreck our economy for good.”

Recommended

He claimed independence would result in “permanent austerity”, “permanent higher taxes” and “permanent economic chaos”.

Ms Sturgeon responded: “It is because I am focusing on people, businesses and communities and what is best for them – their wellbeing and their prosperity – that I want to see Scotland become independent, in charge of our own affairs and our own destiny, not continuing to be dragged down the wrong paths by Westminster governments.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in