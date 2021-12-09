Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross isolating after staff member tests positive

The party worker took a lateral flow test on Wednesday night which was positive.

Katrine Bussey
Thursday 09 December 2021 10:15
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR Covid test (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR Covid test (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The unnamed worker was in Holyrood on Wednesday, but received a positive result from a lateral flow test later that night.

He is self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR test.

The party worker was in Holyrood on Wednesday, and later returned a positive lateral flow test. (Jane Barlow/PA

Mr Ross, who did a lateral flow test late on Wednesday afternoon, which was negative, is being PCR-tested as a precaution.

Recommended

He is isolating while he awaits the results of that test, with five other members of staff in the Scottish Conservatives doing the same.

Bosses at the Scottish Parliament have been informed of the situation, as the party worker was in the building on Wednesday, the Conservatives confirmed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in