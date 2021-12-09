Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross isolating after staff member tests positive
The party worker took a lateral flow test on Wednesday night which was positive.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The unnamed worker was in Holyrood on Wednesday, but received a positive result from a lateral flow test later that night.
He is self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR test.
Mr Ross, who did a lateral flow test late on Wednesday afternoon, which was negative, is being PCR-tested as a precaution.
He is isolating while he awaits the results of that test, with five other members of staff in the Scottish Conservatives doing the same.
Bosses at the Scottish Parliament have been informed of the situation, as the party worker was in the building on Wednesday, the Conservatives confirmed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.