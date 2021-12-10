Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tests negative for Covid-19
Mr Ross took a PCR test after a member of his staff tested positive.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is no longer self-isolating after testing negative for Covid-19.
Mr Ross took a PCR test after a member of his staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The unnamed worker was in Holyrood Edinburgh on Wednesday, but received a positive result from a lateral flow test later that night.
Mr Ross did a lateral flow test late on Wednesday afternoon, which was negative, and then took a PCR test as a precaution.
The Scottish Conservatives confirmed on Friday that Mr Ross had a negative test result.
The party said: “Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has tested negative for Covid following a PCR test.
“As a result, he is no longer self-isolating.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.