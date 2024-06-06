Douglas Ross confirms intention to stand at General Election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has confirmed his intention to stand at the General Election despite initially planning to step down.

Mr Ross enters the fray with just 24 hours left for nominations to be confirmed for seats ahead of the July 4 poll.

The announcement, at a hastily-arranged press conference in Edinburgh, comes after the party barred David Duguid – MP for Banff and Buchan in the last Parliament – from contesting the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Mr Ross said: “Over the last 12 hours, I have thought long and hard about this and considered the options.

“I’ve spoken with my wife, my family, colleagues and local members.

“I’ve decided I need to lead from the front, so this evening I will put myself forward for nomination as Scottish Conservative candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.”

Mr Ross praised Mr Duguid, describing him as a “friend and colleague” who has “built a strong and impressive reputation as a champion for fishing and many other issues”.

Turning to his own chances, the former Moray MP – who had said he would step down from the Commons to focus on his duties at Holyrood – said: “I will stand in the seat and I intend to beat the SNP, just as I’ve done in the past, so we can get focused on the top priorities of local people.”

Those issues, including employment, the NHS and roads, will be “key” to Mr Ross for the next five years if he is elected.

“I fully expect the SNP to throw absolutely everything they’ve got at me,” he said.

“They will mobilise teams from the central belt to come north and deliver leaflets.

“John Swinney will pay the area a rare visit, SNP headquarters in Edinburgh will pour money into Aberdeen North and Moray East.”

But, he added, if local people “come together”, the Tories can “keep the nationalists out”.

Mr Ross insisted the SNP are “down, now let’s get them out”.

Taking questions from journalists, Mr Ross did accept there would be “concerns” among local members at the way Mr Duguid has been treated.

But he added: “Crucially, four weeks out from an election, this is a seat we can win, we can beat the SNP, and I know from local activists I’ve spoken to already that they’re absolutely determined to continue the work that David’s done for the last few years to ensure we continue to have a Conservative MP for that area.”

Mr Duguid issued a statement on Wednesday evening saying he had been barred from standing in the seat for health reasons.

In a social media post, he wrote: “Last week I informed you of my rehabilitation progress and how I was looking forward to campaigning (albeit without knocking on doors) for the upcoming election.

The way the Tories have treated Mr Duguid is indefensible. The nasty party just got nastier Stewart Hosie, SNP campaign chief

“I am pleased to say that my recovery programme is well on schedule thanks to the excellent NHS staff in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Spinal Injury Unit.

“Notwithstanding this, and despite my having been adopted by our local members, the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party has informed me tonight that they have decided not to put me forward as their chosen candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.”

Mr Duguid was elected in 2017 as MP for Banff and Buchan, which has now been expanded as part of boundary changes and renamed Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

He served twice as a junior minister in the Scotland Office, from June 2020 to September 2021 and from September-October 2022.

The SNP attacked Mr Ross’s decision to stand almost immediately, describing the treatment of Mr Duguid as “indefensible”.

SNP campaign chief Stewart Hosie said: “This is a day of shame for the Tories, with three-jobs Douglas Ross taking a seat from David Duguid to keep his third salary at Westminster.

“The way the Tories have treated Mr Duguid is indefensible. The nasty party just got nastier.

“People in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East deserve a dedicated, full-time MP and local champion. That’s what SNP candidate Seamus Logan will be.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said the decision makes it clear “there is no promise flip flop Ross won’t break”.

She added: “Douglas Ross is treating his constituents with contempt by refusing to give up one of his three jobs and his shoddy treatment of his own colleague shows how morally bankrupt the Tories are.

“The Scottish Tories can no longer attempt to distance themselves from the carnage we have seen in Downing Street – Douglas Ross has always been right at the heart of this rotten Tory Government.”

Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie was also critical of Mr Ross – insisting being an MSP is a full-time job.

“Douglas Ross’s commitment to increasing the number of jobs he has is pretty boundless,” Mr Harvie said.

“People up and down the country are living with the cost-of-living crisis, they are living with the results of low pay that the Tory Government presides over and yet someone like Douglas Ross thinks he can never have enough high-paid jobs. It’s pretty shameless.”

Mr Harvie described being an MP or an MSP as “serious jobs” that “require somebody’s full-time attention”.

He added: “The idea that you can just suddenly decide you will treat it as a part-time job and skip up and down between two Parliaments at once I think is shocking.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said Mr Duguid is a “capable parliamentarian” who has respect across the aisles.

“As for Douglas’ decision, that’s really a matter for Douglas and the internal workings of the Conservative party,” he said.